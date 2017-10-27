Minilens - Fun Open Source Puzzle Platform Game

Minilens is a fun open source puzzle-platform game set on post-apocalyptic Earth. The star of the show is Minilens, a robot that lacks the ability to jump. His task is to cleanse Earth of radioactive barrels, and at the same time collect the only life left on the planet ??? flowers.

