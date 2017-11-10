MINIX's creator would have liked to know Intel was using it

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
MINIX's creator would have liked to know Intel was using itNov 10, 2017, 11:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols)
WEBINAR: Live Date: November 15th, 2017 @ 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT
No-Size-Fits-All! An Application-Down Approach for Your Cloud Transformation REGISTER >
I'd kind of like to know my operating system was being used in an over a billion CPUs too. But, hey, that's just me--and Andrew Tanenbaum.
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)