Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Current Newswire:

More on LinuxToday

MINIX's creator would have liked to know Intel was using it

Nov 10, 2017, 11:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols)

WEBINAR: Live Date: November 15th, 2017 @ 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

No-Size-Fits-All! An Application-Down Approach for Your Cloud Transformation REGISTER >

I'd kind of like to know my operating system was being used in an over a billion CPUs too. But, hey, that's just me--and Andrew Tanenbaum.

Complete Story