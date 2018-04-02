Mozilla Thunderbird 60 to Bring Calendar Improvements, MBOX/Maildir Conversions

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 entered beta testing earlier this week to allow public testers to take a glimpse at the new features, which include the ability to view locations for calendar events in both the Day and Week views, along with support for deleting, cutting, or copying selected occurrences or entire series for recurring events. The Calendar component of Thunderbird will also provide users with the ability to send meeting notifications directly instead of displaying a pop-up. On the other hand, Thunderbird 60 will remove the app's capability to send email invitations that are compatible with Microsoft Outlook 2002 and earlier versions.

