NetworkManager 1.10 Promises Basic Open vSwitch Support, Bluetooth NAP and WPS

The biggest new feature of NetworkManager 1.10 appears to be initial support for the Open vSwitch open-source implementation of a distributed virtual multilayer switch, which will allow users to set up basic Open vSwitch configurations. Open vSwitch support will be enhanced in future releases. Moreover, NetworkManager 1.10 will allow users to authenticate to Wi-Fi networks via WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup), adds support for activating Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) connections on non-Ethernet network interfaces, as well as to implement support for Wi-Fi PMF (Protected Management Frames, 802.11w).

Complete Story