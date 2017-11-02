Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





No KDEing! Linux Mint is Killing its KDE Edition

The KDE version of Linux Mint 18.3 that will be released soon will be the last to feature a KDE Plasma Edition. Which means Linux Mint 19 and above will not have KDE edition.

