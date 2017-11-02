No KDEing! Linux Mint is Killing its KDE Edition

|
No KDEing! Linux Mint is Killing its KDE EditionNov 02, 2017, 13:00 (0 Talkback[s])
The KDE version of Linux Mint 18.3 that will be released soon will be the last to feature a KDE Plasma Edition. Which means Linux Mint 19 and above will not have KDE edition.
