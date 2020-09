Now and Then: The Journey of 5 Open Source Linux Music Players

(Other stories by LinuxLinks

Back in 2016, we carried a feature looking at 5 music software that were highly promising. The five music programs are qomp, Lollypop, Yarock, Pragha, and Volumio. How did these 5 music players fare over the last 4 years? Did they see a stable release, were they able to capture any market share at all, or are they only remembered like fingerprints on an abandoned handrail?

Complete Story