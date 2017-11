NXP's "crossover" Cortex-M7 chip gains uClinux BSP

WEBINAR: On-demand Event Replace Oracle with the NoSQL Engagement Database: Why and how leading companies are making the switch REGISTER >

Emcraft unveiled a uClinux BSP for NXP's new i.MX RT1050 EVK and up to 600MHz i.MX RT chip, which NXP calls the fastest Cortex-M processor yet.

Complete Story