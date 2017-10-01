OpenIndiana Hipster 2017.10 Released with Latest X.Org Server, MATE 1.18 Desktop

The latest release, OpenIndiana Hipster 2017.10 arrived today with numerous changes and up-to-date components, including the latest X.Org Server 1.19.5 display server and corresponding libraries and drivers, ABI compatibility for using Solaris 10u10 binaries, as well as updated cluster suite and text installer. Another interesting aspect of this new OpenIndiana release is that it no longer ships with the older GNOME 2 packages, so users are now urged to switch to the MATE desktop environment. The latest version, MATE 1.18, is provided by default for new installs, though you can also use the Enlightenment 0.21.8 desktop environment.

