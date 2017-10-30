openSUSE-Based GeckoLinux Distro Getting Smoother and More Reliable Startup

WEBINAR: On-demand Event Replace Oracle with the NoSQL Engagement Database: Why and how leading companies are making the switch REGISTER >

It's been quiet lately for GeckoLinux, and it has to do with the merging of SUSE Studio with the Open Build Service (OBS) distribution development platform, which forced the developer to find an alternative build method of his distro. After a long search, it appears that Kiwi on VPS is the best method for GeckoLinux. This will bring several enhancements to GeckoLinux, including a more reliable and smoother boot process, better hardware detection, persistence support for the live session so you can use the distro directly from a bootable medium without installing anything on your PC, boot splash screen support, and cleaner ISO generation process.

Complete Story