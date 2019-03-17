Opera 60 "Reborn" Browser Enters Beta with Crypto Wallet in Sidebar, Revamped UI

Opera 60 is the next major release of the Chromium-based web browser, featuring a refreshed user interface with light and dark themes that are inspired by high-key and low-key lighting photography, revamped tabs to make them stand out of the crowd, and more minimalist, yet fully functional design. Opera 60 or Reborn 3 also promises to be the world???s first Web 3.0-ready desktop browser with an integrated Crypto Wallet in the sidebar to sign crypto-transactions with your phone, which means that the built-in Crypto Wallet needs to be paired to your Opera for Android web browser.

Complete Story

Related Stories: