Peppermint 10 Linux OS Gets Respined, It's Now Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

The initial Peppermint 10 release arrived earlier this year at the end of May, based on the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series and featuring a Linux 4.18 kernel, as well as various other improvements, new features, and updated components. Based on Canonical's latest Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS (Bionic Beaver) release, the Peppermint 10 Respin images are here with up-to-date components, as well as kernel and graphics stacks as of December 10th, 2019, including the recently released Mozilla Firefox 71 web browser and Linux 5.0 kernel.
