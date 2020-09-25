Puppy Linux 9.5 "FossaPup" Is Here to Revive Your Old PC, Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

One of the coolest things about Puppy Linux is that it's a modular distribution, which means that it lets users swap out the kernel, apps and firmware in seconds. One top of that, it can be turned very easily into a minimal bare bones version just by removing a single file, followed by a reboot, of course. As its codename suggests, Puppy Linux 9.5 is based on Canonical's latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series. This means that users will have access to the official Ubuntu 20.04 LTS software repositories to install any packages they want.

