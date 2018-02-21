Purism's Linux Phone to Use Convergence for a Unified Experience Across Devices

Purism's Francois Tchen shares some initial details on how the company plans to use convergence for their short and long-term design goals of Librem 5, the Linux smartphone that raised more than $2 million on Kickstarter last year, saying they're looking to unify the human experience across different device you might own. For the Librem 5 Linux phone, Purism plans to design responsive and adaptative layouts, as well as interaction patterns that will allow modern mobile apps to adapt to the device's screen. Convergence will be used for making accessing of services and data between different devices as transparent and simple as possible.

