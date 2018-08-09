Purism's Privacy-Focused Librem 5 Linux Phone to Look Beautiful with GNOME 3.30

|
Purism's Privacy-Focused Librem 5 Linux Phone to Look Beautiful with GNOME 3.30Aug 08, 2018, 11:00 (0 Talkback[s])
The development teams behind the Librem 5 phone have no time for a summer vacation as they're working day and night to bring you that Linux phone you've dreamed for so long. In a recent report, Purism said that Librem 5 would look beautiful, and that's mostly because of the new icon theme created by their design team specifically for the forthcoming GNOME 3.30 desktop environment. The GNOME-based UI of the Librem 5 smartphone will work on top of the next-generation Wayland display server as there won't be support for X11 apps. Powered by Purism's Debian-based PureOS Linux operating system, the Librem 5 Linux phone will initially ship with a basic set of apps for making phone calls, texting, and browsing the Web.
