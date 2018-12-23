Q4OS: A Diamond in the Rough Gets Some Polish

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Q4OS: A Diamond in the Rough Gets Some PolishDec 21, 2018, 15:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Jack M. Germain)
Sometimes working with Linux distros is much like rustling through an old jewelry drawer. Every now and then, you find a diamond hidden among the rhinestones. That is the case with Q4OS.
I took a detailed first look at this new distro in February 2015, primarily to assess the Trinity desktop (TDE). That was a version 1 beta release. Still, Trinity showed some potential.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)