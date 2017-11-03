RaspArch OS That Lets You Run Arch Linux on Your Raspberry Pi 3 Gets an Update

It's been almost a year since RaspArch OS received an update, and the latest build (171102) brings support for installing the Arch Linux-based GNU/Linux distribution on your Raspberry Pi 3 or Raspberry Pi 2 single-board computer from a Windows machine, using the win32 disk imager utility. But it looks like there's a workaround for the 1GB limit, as someone informed Arne Exton that to get rid of the said limit after using the Win32 Disk Imager utility to write RaspArch to a USB flash drive, you'll have to place the stick on a Linux system and use the Gparted partition editor to resize the DATA partition.

