Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 5.4 LTS

It's been three months since the Raspberry Pi Foundation announced that their Debian-based Raspbian distribution for Raspberry Pi single-board computer has a new, more appropriate name, Raspberry Pi OS, also unveiling an upcoming 64-bit variant. A new version (2020-08-20) of the Raspberry Pi OS distribution has been released, and while the changes aren't all that big, it ships with a major kernel bump, namely Linux kernel 5.4 LTS, along with a new Raspberry Pi firmware.

Complete Story