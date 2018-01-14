Raspberry Pi Zero WH SBCs Are Now Available with Professionally Soldered Headers

|
Meet Raspberry Pi Zero WH, the third Raspberry Pi Zero model, which offers the same features as Raspberry Pi Zero W and a professionally soldered header that might come in handy for those who don't know how to solder their own header on a Raspberry Pi Zero W board, and it's also perfect for those tiny projects of yours. According to Raspberry Pi Foundation, having a pre-soldered header on the new Raspberry Pi Zero WH model could help users take full advantage of the GPIO expander tool for the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system on a PC or Mac, allowing them to live boot the Rasbian from a USB stick or use Linux computers.
