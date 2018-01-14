Raspberry Pi Zero WH SBCs Are Now Available with Professionally Soldered Headers

Meet Raspberry Pi Zero WH, the third Raspberry Pi Zero model, which offers the same features as Raspberry Pi Zero W and a professionally soldered header that might come in handy for those who don't know how to solder their own header on a Raspberry Pi Zero W board, and it's also perfect for those tiny projects of yours. According to Raspberry Pi Foundation, having a pre-soldered header on the new Raspberry Pi Zero WH model could help users take full advantage of the GPIO expander tool for the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system on a PC or Mac, allowing them to live boot the Rasbian from a USB stick or use Linux computers.

