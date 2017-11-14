Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4 Operating System Is Now Available for ARM Servers

Marking the culmination of a two-year long collaboration between Red Hat and ARM, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM is debuts today as part of Red Hat's multi-architecture strategy as the company plans to support as many hardware architectures as possible for its commercial Linux-based operating system. As such, ARM server support has been added to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4. The joint collaboration between Red Hat and ARM made it possible for RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) to run on a wide variety of server-optimized SoC systems usually designed with cloud and hyperscale in mind, but also for telco and edge computing, as well as to run high-performance computing apps. ARM SoCs (System on Chip) offers extra choices to those seeking closely integrated hardware products.

