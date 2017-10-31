Rough Edges of the ROSA Desktop Fresh R9 LXQt

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Rough Edges of the ROSA Desktop Fresh R9 LXQtOct 31, 2017, 11:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by DarkDuck)
WEBINAR: On-demand Event
Replace Oracle with the NoSQL Engagement Database: Why and how leading companies are making the switch REGISTER >
LXQt is a desktop environment that is under heavy development. Unfortunately, there are still some rough edges in it. ROSA Desktop Fresh R9 is not the first distribution from that team to feature LXQt. But you still can feel these rough edges here and there.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)