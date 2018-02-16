Samsung Halts Android 8.0 Oreo Rollouts for Galaxy S8 Due to Unexpected Reboots

SamMobile reported the other day that Samsung halted all Android 8.0 Oreo rollouts for its Galaxy S8/S8+ series of Android smartphones after approximately a week since the initial release. But only today Samsung published a statement to inform user why it stopped the rollouts, and the cause appears to be related to a limited number of cases of unexpected reboots after installing the update. At the moment of writing, Samsung is still investigating the issue that causes those unexpected reboots for Galaxy S8 and S8+ users that managed to install the Android 8.0 Oreo software update on their handsets. SamMobile reports that many of their readers reported similar issues, which makes us believe that there's a major bug in the operating system and Samsung needs to fix it.

