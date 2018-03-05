Setting up and configuring a mail server

(Other stories by Linuxize

Setting up and configuring a mail server is a challenging process, mostly because there are so many different components involved and each component has to be configured to work with the other.

In this series, we will show you how to set up a complete virtual user mail system on a Ubuntu server using the following software packages: Postfix - Mail transfer agent (MTA), a software used to send and receive emails Dovecot - Mail delivery agent, for IMAP/ POP3 access, mail delivery, authentication and more Postfixadmin - Web interface which enables you to manage mailboxes, virtual domains and aliases. Nginx and PHP - To access the Postfixadmin interface. MySQL - To store info about domains and virtual users. Rspamd - Modular and lightweight spam filter. Rspamd can also sign outbound e-mails with DKIM keys. (optional) Roundcube - A web based IMAP email client (optional). Unbound - A validating, recursive, and caching DNS resolver (optional) Redis - As a key-value storage for Rspamd modules. (optional) In the end of this series, you will have a fully functional mail server with web interface, support for virtual users and domains as well as spam and virus filtering.

