Software Due to Oracle being Oracle, Eclipse holds poll to rename Java EE (No, it won't be Java McJava Face)Feb 12, 2018, 09:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Thomas Claburn)
Unable to convince Oracle to allow the use of its trademarked term "Java" to refer to the open source version of Java Enterprise Edition (Java EE), the Eclipse Foundation is asking those who care about such things to vote on proposed names for the software project.
