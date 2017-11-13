Split Screen is Coming to Google's Pixelbook Chromebook, Here's a Sneak Peek

In an attempt to improve the multitasking capabilities of Chromebooks, Google implemented split screen support in the latest Chrome OS Dev channel via a new flag called "Split view in Tablet mode," which can be enabled only on the Google Pixelbook. Pixelbook or Chromebook Pixel is Google's high-end Chromebook laptop coming preinstalled with the Linux-based Chrome OS operating system and capable of running Android apps that can be installed from the Google Play Store.

