Surprise Announcement Changes Container Landscape at DockerCon EU

Docker Inc. shook up the entire container market at its DockerCon EU 17 conference with the announcement that Docker would be embracing the rival open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. The DockerCon EU 17 event ran from Oct 16-19 in Copenhagen, Denmark and was the second DockerCon 17 event this year, following the Austin, Texas event which took place in April.

