These two vendors are most likely to bring Kubernetes containers to the enterprise

Kubernetes has won. Now the question is who will win Kubernetes.

Over the last year Kubernetes has won over the last hold outs, with VMware/Pivotal and Docker finally locking arms with the Google-spawned community darling. Docker founder Solomon Hykes tried to spin Docker's full support for Kubernetes as a non-event, reasoning that "Orchestration is a commodity, over time." No, it's not. Quite the opposite, in fact.

