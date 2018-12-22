|
Try KDE Plasma Desktop As A Snap Package
Users wanting to try out KDE Plasma can now install the whole Plasma desktop as a snap. By using the KDE Plasma desktop snap, you're not making any changes to your underlying system, while also having the option of easily removing it. The KDE Plasma Desktop snap is available as a tech preview "and should not be considered for production".
