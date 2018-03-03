Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Enters Feature Freeze, First Beta Lands March 8

The development cycle of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system, which will be Canonical's seventh LTS (Long Term Support) release supported for the next five years, was indeed very busy and quite stressful for the Ubuntu engineers, especially for flavors, as they did not manage to release any of the two scheduled Alpha milestones.

The next phase in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS' development cycle is the first beta release, which will only be made available for the opt-in flavors like Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, etc. The Beta 1 release is currently scheduled for March 8, according to the official release schedule, and will give users the ability to test drive the upcoming operating systems.

