Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Is Now Officially Open for Development

WEBINAR: On-demand Event Replace Oracle with the NoSQL Engagement Database: Why and how leading companies are making the switch REGISTER >

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is the next long-term supported release of Ubuntu, which Canonical CEO Mark Shuttleworth dubbed as the "Bionic Beaver." According to the release schedule, the toolchain was uploaded on October 26, 2017, and development kicks off today, October 27, with APT, DPKG, and Debhelper merges. In addition, there were a few library transitions, including for Boost 1.65, ICU, and libcdio, but before they getting deeper into the development cycle of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, the Ubuntu developers will first concentrate on fixing various remaining issues from the recently released Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating system.

Complete Story