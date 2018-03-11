VLC 3.0 "Vetinari" Officially Released as Biggest Update Ever, Here's What's New

Dubbed "Vetinari," VLC 3.0 is probably the biggest update ever of the VLC Media Player application used by millions of computer and mobile users worldwide. It comes with numerous modern features and technologies, including support for Apple's iPhone X, 360-degree video playback, 3D audio support, and HDR video support. VLC 3.0 also supports 4K and 8K playback by enabling hardware decoding by default, supports 10bits videos, allows audio passthrough for HD audio codecs, can play BD-J Blu-Ray Java menus, supports browsing of NAS (Network-attached storage) and local network drives like FTP, SFTP, and SMB, as well as streaming to Google Chromecast devices.

