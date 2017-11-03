VMware Advances Its Photon OS Linux Operating System for Containers

WEBINAR: On-demand Event Replace Oracle with the NoSQL Engagement Database: Why and how leading companies are making the switch REGISTER >

VMware announced the release of Project Photon OS 2.0 on Nov. 1, providing users with improved security and management capabilities.

Photon OS is an open-source Linux operating system that has been purpose-built and optimized for container deployments. The Photon container operating system was first announced in April 2015. The Photon OS project reached its 1.0 milestone the following year in June 2016.

Complete Story

Related Stories: