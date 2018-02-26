VMware vSphere from the Linux CLI using RVC

Many Linux users prefer a command prompt over a GUI tool any day of the week. One of the worst offenders is VMware vSphere. It is such an amazing tool, but users are limited to windows, or the web client... or are they? RVC is a vSphere console tool written in Ruby. This guide brings you through installing the Ruby interpreter using RVM, installing RVC, and some basic usage to get connected to an ESX server without ever leaving the Linux Command Line.

