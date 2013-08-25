What's New in Linux Lite 3.8

Linux Lite 3.8 has been released by Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon, It's the final release of Linux Lite 3.x series. This release brings various package updates and improvements, include implementation of the TLP power management tool for laptops in the Lite Tweaks utility, better support for the LibreOffice office suite, a new font viewer and installer, and regional support for DVDs.

