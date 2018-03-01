When It's Time for a Linux Distro Change

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
When It's Time for a Linux Distro ChangeMar 01, 2018, 04:00 (0 Talkback[s])
It's common for Linux users to hop between distributions and survey the field, and I recently reached a point where I had to seriously rethink the one I was using most of the time.
Between hardware compatibility issues with my old standby and some discouraging missteps with other go-to choices, I felt the time had come to reassess my pool of preferred distributions and repopulate it from scratch.
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)