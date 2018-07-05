|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Why is Arch Linux So Challenging and What are Its Pros & Cons?Jul 03, 2018, 11:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by FossMint)
Arch Linux is among the most popular Linux distributions and it was first released in 2002, being spear-headed by Aaron Grifin. Yes, it aims to provide simplicity, minimalism, and elegance to the OS user but its target audience is not the faint of hearts. Arch encourages community involvement and a user is expected to put in some effort to better comprehend how the system operates.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)