Wine 3.3 released with the Beginnings of Vulkan support

The WineHQ Wine development release 3.3 is now available for Linux and Mac What's new in this release: Beginnings of Vulkan support. Direct3D multi-threaded command stream enabled by default. Multisample textures enabled by default. Support for game controllers through SDL. Support for loading CIL-only .Net binaries. Various bug fixes. The source is available now. Binary packages are in the process of being built, and will appear soon at their respective download locations.

Complete Story

Related Stories: