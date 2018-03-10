WordPress is now 30 per cent of the web

On Monday March 5th that public data recorded that WordPress' share of the top ten million web sites ticked over from 29.9 per cent to 30 per cent.

The firm put some context on that data by noting that 50.2 per cent of the world's web sites don't run a content management system (CMS) at all. That means WordPress has over 60 per cent share among web sites that do run a CMS. That's a dominance few products in any category can claim.

