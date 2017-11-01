Write - An Open Source Word Processor for Writing

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Write - An Open Source Word Processor for WritingNov 01, 2017, 09:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Fossmint)
WEBINAR: On-demand Event
Replace Oracle with the NoSQL Engagement Database: Why and how leading companies are making the switch REGISTER >
Write is a word processor app with which you can write like you would on a paper with a pen using a stylus. It has lines on top of which you can enter smart text while significantly maintaining your handwriting.
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)