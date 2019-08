Xfce 4.14 Inches Closer to Release, 3 Years After Development Began

Serving as the next major update to the Xfce desktop environment, Xfce 4.14 has been in development since 2016. It continues the not-so-trivial task of moving core elements of the desktop stack from GTK2 to GTK3, targeting GTK 3.22 specifically.

Now the fruits of that effort are almost ripe for picking!

