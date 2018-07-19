By submitting your information, you agree that linuxtoday.com may send you linuxtoday offers via email, phone and text message, as well as email offers about other products and services that linuxtoday believes may be of interest to you. linuxtoday will process your information in accordance with the Quinstreet Privacy Policy .

You Can Now Install Android 8.1 Oreo on Your Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Computer

RaspAnd Oreo 8.1 Build 180717 is basically identical with RaspAnd Oreo 8.1 Build 180707 except for the fact that it now also supports the latest Raspberry Pi 3 single-board computer, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, which features a more powerful 1.4GHz 64-bit quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE 4.2, faster Ethernet, and Power-over-Ethernet support. Along with today's release of RaspAnd, which lets you install the Android 8.1 Oreo mobile operating system on your Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ computer, the developer also released a mini version of his RaspAnd Oreo 8.1 operating system, which only ships pre-installed with a small collection of apps that are essential for running Android on Raspberry Pi, such as GAPPS and a web browser.

