You Can Now Install LineageOS on Your Raspberry Pi 3, Based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Finnish developer KonstaT published today the first build of a LineageOS 15.1 port for the Raspberry Pi 3 SBC, based on Google's Android 8.1 Oreo mobile operating system. It's powered by Linux kernel 4.4.119 LTS compiled with GCC 4.9 and includes the Android security patch level for February 2018. Designed only for advanced users, this LineageOS port for Raspberry Pi 3 uses Google???s SwiftShader software renderer by default, which means that the display performance could be disrupted. Also, the developer doesn't recommend this initial build for any production use, nor for any media-oriented devices.

