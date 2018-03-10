You Can Now Run Linux on Sony's PlayStation 4 Gaming Console, Here's How

Developer Valentin Breiz recently updated his PS4 Linux Loader, a simple payload tool designed with a single goal in mind, to let you run Linux on your Sony PlayStation 4 gaming console, to support some PlayStation 4 models running firmware 4.55. This is possible thanks to IDC's kernel exploit for firmware 4.05, which has now been updated for firmware 4.55 too. However, for now it looks like running Linux on PlayStation 4 only works with some PS4 models having a FAT filesystem.

