Arch Linux-Based EndeavourOS Celebrates First Anniversary with New ISO Release, ARM Port

Born from the ashes of the Antergos Linux distribution, EndeavourOS celebrates today its first anniversary since the first stable release. During the past year, EndeavourOS managed not only to give former Antergos users a new home, but also to promote Arch Linux to newcomers. And what better way to celebrate its first anniversary than with a new release. The EndeavourOS July ISO snapshot is now available for download packed with the latest updates from upstream Arch Linux repositories and some interesting changes.

