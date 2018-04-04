Bring your own Linux to Windows with new open source tool

|
Bring your own Linux to Windows with new open source toolApr 03, 2018, 05:00
After starting with Ubuntu, Microsoft has added a number of Linux distributions to its Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) Linux runtime environment. A Windows machine can simultaneously offer an Ubuntu, SUSE, Debian, and Kali "personality," providing users with a choice of the different distributions' preferences and package management.
