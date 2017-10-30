Canon Has Proven That Microsoft's Shell Game With Patent Trolls Makes 'Peace' Deals (Paying 'Protection' Money) Futile, Belatedly Joins OIN

WEBINAR: On-demand Event Replace Oracle with the NoSQL Engagement Database: Why and how leading companies are making the switch REGISTER >

The Open Invention Network (OIN), whose CEO used to talk about how Microsoft would attempt to pass patents for patent trolls to attack GNU/Linux, adds Canon as a community member and we are attempting to keep track of Microsoft's intricate shell game (securing a multi-billion dollar patent 'tax' on Linux)

Complete Story

Related Stories: