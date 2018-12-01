Convincing your manager that upstreaming is in their best interest

|
|
|
Convincing your manager that upstreaming is in their best interestNov 29, 2018, 08:00 (0 Talkback[s])
In an ideal world, everyone would implicitly understand that it just makes good business sense to upstream some of the modifications made when creating your Linux powered devices. Unfortunately, this is a long way from being common knowledge, and many managers still need convincing that this is, in fact, in their best interests.
