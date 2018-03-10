Docker has a business plan headache

We love containers. And, for most of us, containers means Docker. As RightScale observed in its RightScale 2018 State of the Cloud report, Docker's adoption by the industry has increased to 49 percent from 35 percent in 2017.

There's only one problem with this: While Docker, the technology, is going great guns, Docker, the business, isn't doing half as well.

