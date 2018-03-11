How to create a cron job with Kubernetes on a Raspberry Pi

One of the reasons I stood up a Kubernetes cluster on Raspberry Pis in my house was because I wanted to gain savings by not running high-available, redundant infrastructure in the cloud. Kubernetes provides high availability by design.

The possibilities that this capability offers are pretty awesome. Need a web server to run constantly? Build a container and throw it in the Kubernetes cluster. Need a service available all the time? Package it and ship it to the Kubernetes cluster.

