How to Install Nagios 4.3.x Monitoring Tool on Debian 9

Nov 04, 2017
This tutorial will show you how to install and configure the latest version of Nagios Core, currently 4.3.4, from sources in Debian 9.1, codename Stretch. Nagios, also known as Nagios Core, is a free Open Source network monitoring tool actively maintained by its developers, designed to monitor an entire network infrastructure.

