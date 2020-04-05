Huawei signs non-aggression patent pact with membership of Open Invention Network

WEBINAR:

On-Demand Desktop-as-a-Service Designed for Any Cloud ? Nutanix Frame

Watch →

Huawei has become a licensee member of the Open Invention Network (OIN), which agrees to cross-license Linux patents to one another royalty free and to any organisation that agrees not to assert its patents against Linux. The Chinese tech giant is already a long-standing member of the Linux Foundation and other open-source groups, including the OpenStack Foundation and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

Complete Story

Related Stories:



